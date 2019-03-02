Jean Horner Wood



July 26, 1935 - February 28, 2019



Raleigh



Jean Horner Wood, 83 of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019.



Jean was born July 26, 1935 in Chatham County to the late Oscar and Dovey Horner. She was a member of the South Hills Baptist Church and retired from the NC Department of Health. Jean loved to go camping and was a member of the Raleigh Roadrunners Camping Club.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Wood, parents, Oscar and Dovey Horner, and brother, Bryden Horner (Virginia). She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Melody Haislip (Zesely), Cheri Wood (Tracy Davis), sister, Faye Baker (Dr James), brother-in-law, Pastor Gene Wood (Pat), grandchildren, Caroline Cobb (Donovan Ragsdale), Zesely Bryan Haislip III (Dani Dubosz) and nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at Apex Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Family will receive friends and guests prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM with light refreshments, as Jean would have wanted. A private graveside service will be held for family only following the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road #650, Raleigh, NC 27609.



Condolences can be sent to apexfuneral.net Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary