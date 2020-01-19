Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Woody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Woody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Woody Obituary
Jean Woody

Cary

Jean Woody passed away on Jan.16, 2020 in the company of her treasured family members. She grew up in Danville, Va. and was a graduate of George Washington High School. She and her beloved husband, Raymond Woody, made their home in Raleigh & Cary since 1968. Jean was an artist, creating beauty through interior design, and she was a devoted follower of Jesus, most recently as a member of First Baptist Church, Cary. She is mourned and treasured by her husband of 60 years, Raymond; her son, Kevin and his wife, Bonnie; three grandchildren, several in-laws and ten great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held 1pm Tuesday, January 21st at First Baptist Church Cary. The family will receive friends afterward. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to - North Carolina Chapter. More details available at:

www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -