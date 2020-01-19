|
|
Jean Woody
Cary
Jean Woody passed away on Jan.16, 2020 in the company of her treasured family members. She grew up in Danville, Va. and was a graduate of George Washington High School. She and her beloved husband, Raymond Woody, made their home in Raleigh & Cary since 1968. Jean was an artist, creating beauty through interior design, and she was a devoted follower of Jesus, most recently as a member of First Baptist Church, Cary. She is mourned and treasured by her husband of 60 years, Raymond; her son, Kevin and his wife, Bonnie; three grandchildren, several in-laws and ten great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held 1pm Tuesday, January 21st at First Baptist Church Cary. The family will receive friends afterward. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to - North Carolina Chapter. More details available at:
www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020