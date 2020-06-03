Jean Wrenn Johnson
January 1, 1934 - June 1, 2020
Louisburg, NC
Jean Wrenn Johnson, 86, of Louisburg transitioned peacefully into eternal rest while surrounded by her family on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 1, 1934 the youngest of twelve children to the late Eugene and Minnie Woodlief Wrenn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Asher Johnson; her siblings, Eunice Spencer, Gladys Watkins, Lona Ayscue, George Wrenn, Ella Bailey, James Wrenn, Malcom Wrenn, Mildred Smith, Dorothy Clay and Myrtle Wrenn. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar Guild. She retired from the USDA Farmers Home Administration in 1994. Jean loved her family dearly and enjoyed the tradition of providing lunch for them every Sunday after church. She enjoyed reading mystery novels and playing Words With Friends on her iPad.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 am at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel with Reverend Kellie Gallagher officiating. Entombment will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Jean is survived by her sons, Stephen W. Johnson and A. Frank Johnson, III (Dianna), Wesley E. Johnson all of Louisburg, Harry K. Johnson (Nancy) of Portland Texas,; daughters, Julia J. White (Rodney) of Youngsville and Leslie J. Hester (Rockey) of Louisburg; eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and her sister, Lillian Pennisi of Raleigh and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Transitions Hospice 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.