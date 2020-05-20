JEANETTE ATKINS BROOKS
SEPTEMBER 14, 1929 - MAY 17, 2020
SOUTHERN PINES
Jeanette Atkins Brooks, formerly of Wilson, died peacefully after a period of declining health at FirstHealth Hospice House in West End, NC on May 17, 2020 at the age of 90.
A service will be announced at a later date.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Pamela Kelley (Darryl) of Easley, SC, Richard (Julia) of Apex and Jonathan (Kimberly) of Pinehurst; grandchildren, Daniel Kelley (Nikki) of Charleston, SC, Laura Trotter (Thomas) of Pineville, Emily Kelley of Arlington, VA, Forrest Brooks (Hillary) of Apex, twins, Jackson and Joshua Brooks of Pinehurst; a great-grandson, Francis Trotter of Pineville; and a great-granddaughter, Wren Kelley of Charleston, SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Harold and Georgia Atkins, and brothers, Haywood Atkins and twin, James Atkins.
Jeanette was born on September 14, 1929, in Cary. She graduated from Meredith College in 1951 with a teaching degree in Business Education. She married George Harris Brooks, III, her high school sweetheart, on June 2, 1952, and they raised their three children in Wilson.
For many years, Jeanette and her husband were involved in the Friendship Force, making lasting friends all over the world. She spent many years singing in the Wilson Chorale with her husband, loved her Delta Kappa Gamma sisters, and was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.
Jeanette will be remembered for her love of teaching at Ralph L. Fike High School in Wilson, her volunteer spirit, hosting Christmas parties with her husband and the love and care she gave to her family.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1423, Wilson, NC 27894 or to the Parkinson Assn of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Rd N, Ste 102 A, Charlotte, NC 28227.
The family would like to thank Jeanette's caregivers in Cary, Charlotte and Southern Pines for their care and dedication.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 20, 2020.