Jeanette Brooks
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEANETTE ATKINS BROOKS

SEPTEMBER 14, 1929 - MAY 17, 2020

SOUTHERN PINES

Jeanette Atkins Brooks, formerly of Wilson, died peacefully after a period of declining health at FirstHealth Hospice House in West End, NC on May 17, 2020 at the age of 90.

A service will be announced at a later date.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Pamela Kelley (Darryl) of Easley, SC, Richard (Julia) of Apex and Jonathan (Kimberly) of Pinehurst; grandchildren, Daniel Kelley (Nikki) of Charleston, SC, Laura Trotter (Thomas) of Pineville, Emily Kelley of Arlington, VA, Forrest Brooks (Hillary) of Apex, twins, Jackson and Joshua Brooks of Pinehurst; a great-grandson, Francis Trotter of Pineville; and a great-granddaughter, Wren Kelley of Charleston, SC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Harold and Georgia Atkins, and brothers, Haywood Atkins and twin, James Atkins.

Jeanette was born on September 14, 1929, in Cary. She graduated from Meredith College in 1951 with a teaching degree in Business Education. She married George Harris Brooks, III, her high school sweetheart, on June 2, 1952, and they raised their three children in Wilson.

For many years, Jeanette and her husband were involved in the Friendship Force, making lasting friends all over the world. She spent many years singing in the Wilson Chorale with her husband, loved her Delta Kappa Gamma sisters, and was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.

Jeanette will be remembered for her love of teaching at Ralph L. Fike High School in Wilson, her volunteer spirit, hosting Christmas parties with her husband and the love and care she gave to her family.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1423, Wilson, NC 27894 or to the Parkinson Assn of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Rd N, Ste 102 A, Charlotte, NC 28227.

The family would like to thank Jeanette's caregivers in Cary, Charlotte and Southern Pines for their care and dedication.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved