Jeanette Hicks Johnson
August 23, 1956 - July 5, 2020
Raleigh
Jeanette Hicks Johnson, 63, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Smithfield, NC.
Born in Wake County on August 23, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Ira Imogen Hicks.
Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
She is survived by her husband Larry Johnson, her daughter April and son-in-law Bobby Hausen, her three grandchildren Bobby, Maksim, and Bodie, as well as her brother Tommy Hicks and nephews Tommy and Daniel. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Mabel Hicks, and brother Neil Hicks.
Jeanette's husband would like to thank her Cary Oil Company family, where she worked, for their supportive caring, kindness, and generosity over the years, and especially the last year as she battled
with ALS.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations would be made to The ALS Association (www.als.org
).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.underwoodfh.com
.