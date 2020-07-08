1/1
Jeanette Hicks
Jeanette Hicks Johnson

August 23, 1956 - July 5, 2020

Raleigh

Jeanette Hicks Johnson, 63, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Smithfield, NC.

Born in Wake County on August 23, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Ira Imogen Hicks.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

She is survived by her husband Larry Johnson, her daughter April and son-in-law Bobby Hausen, her three grandchildren Bobby, Maksim, and Bodie, as well as her brother Tommy Hicks and nephews Tommy and Daniel. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Mabel Hicks, and brother Neil Hicks.

Jeanette's husband would like to thank her Cary Oil Company family, where she worked, for their supportive caring, kindness, and generosity over the years, and especially the last year as she battled

with ALS.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations would be made to The ALS Association (www.als.org).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.underwoodfh.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
522 South Bright Leaf Boulevard
Smithfield, NC 27577
919-934-8191
