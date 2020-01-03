Home

Jeanette Munns Marlow


1935 - 2019
Jeanette Munns Marlow Obituary
Jeanette Munns Marlow

October 29, 1935- December 21, 2019

Raleigh

Jeanette M. Marlow of Cary, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21,2019 at Transitions Hospice House in Raleigh, NC from lung cancer.

Mrs. Marlow grew up in Selma North Carolina living in Raleigh, Edwardsville, IIlinois, Mills River, NC and most recently Jordan Oaks Retirement Community in Cary.

Mrs. Marlow earned a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Southern Illinois University and held the position of administrative assistant in various settings. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Loran Dean Marlow.

Mrs. Marlow is survived by her children: Teresa Crocker and husband, David Allsbrook; Daniel and wife, Claudia Crocker; two grandchildren, David Aaron and wife, Jennifer Allsbrook, and Dayna M. Crocker; two great grandchildren, David and Harper Allsbrook.

She is also survived by two stepdaughters: Connie Marlow and husband, Mike Links; Janice Marlow and husband, Jeff Rojas; Janice's two daughters, Cheyanne Marlow and Samantha Rojas and great granddaughter, Kinley.

A private memorial will be held at Jordan Oaks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grow Our Kids of Wake county; ? LoPiccolo, 2210 Walden Creek Dr., Apex, NC 27523 or Royal Family Kids- North Raleigh, 6620 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh 27615.

The family would like to express their appreciation to

Transitions Hospice for their support and care in her final days.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
