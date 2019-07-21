Jeanette Ward Turnage



September 18, 1946 - July 20, 2019



Wilson's Mills



Jeanette Ward Turnage, age 72, of Wilson's Mills, passed away on July 20, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House. Born in Johnston County on September 18, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Herbert Speight and Mable Adams Ward. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Batten. Jeanette was a Teacher's Assistant at Selma Elementary School for nearly 30 years. She was a member of the Selma Moose Lodge and volunteered with Selma Park and Recreation for many years. She was a member of Wilson's Mills Baptist Church.



The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, from 1-2 pm followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. Private entombment will be in Selma Memorial Gardens.



Surviving are her husband, David B. Turnage; son Allen Turnage and wife Michelle of Wilson's Mills, daughter Nona T. Jenkins and husband Bryan of Wilson's Mills; and grandchildren, Addilee Turnage, Kathryn Jenkins, Makenna Turnage, Coy Turnage and Luke Jenkins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice House, make checks to Johnston Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.



Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019