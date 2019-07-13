Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Friendly City Civitan Club
2510 Glendale Ave
Durham, NC
View Map
Jeanine Tregay


1939 - 2019
Jeanine Tregay Obituary
Jeanine Louise Tregay

September 30, 1939 - June 14, 2019

Durham

Jeanine Louise Tregay passed away June 14 in her home in Durham NC. She was born in Virginia, Minnesota and spent most of her childhood in Shinglehouse, PA. She was Salutatorian of her high school and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northland College.

Jeanine married the late Robert W Tregay in 1966 in Chicago. They lived in Evanston, IL for over 30 years before moving to Durham in 2010 to be near their grandchild. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Tregay, son Robert W Tregay jr, grandson Owen Heard, and brothers and sisters Susan, Max, Romilly, Loraine, and David. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2011.

Jeanine was a teacher, social worker, author, student of Tai Chi, gardener, Jackie Chan fan, a smart staunch Democrat, and a doting grandmother.

A celebration of life will occur on Saturday July 13 from 2-4 at the Friendly City Civitan Club, 2510 Glendale Ave, Durham, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019
