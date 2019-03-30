Jeanne Basnight Hoft



September 13, 1927 – March 27, 2019



Raleigh



Jeanne Basnight Hoft, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 27 at the age of 91 at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh.



Jeanne was born and raised in Chapel Hill and graduated from Chapel Hill High School. She attended Salem College for two years and then graduated from UNC Chapel Hill where she was an active lifetime member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.



Jeanne married the love of her life, Bruno Albert "Sandy" Hoft, and they lived in Chapel Hill until she and Sandy started a builder's hardware business in Raleigh. Jeanne and Sandy retired to their special cottage on the Pamlico River in little Washington.



Jeanne was an active member of First Christian Church in Washington. She was a great southern cook, she loved to knit, travel and socialize. She especially loved preparing meals for family and friends. She was renowned for her Brunswick Stew and her Chocolate Sour Cream Pound Cake. Her favorite pastime in her retired years was babysitting her wonderful grandchildren and spending time at the Emerald Isle condo.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy Hoft, and her parents, Stein and Pearl Basnight, and her two brothers, Bill Basnight and Jesse Basnight.



Jeanne is survived by her three children, Randy Hoft (Catherine), Nancy Morris (Steve) and Phil Hoft (Kim). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held in Washington at Oakdale Cemetery on Monday, April 1 and Rev. Dr. Robert Cayton will preside.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to First Christian Church, 307 E. 3rd Street, Washington, NC 27889.



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Hoft family. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2019