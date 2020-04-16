Home

Jeanne Hack


1928 - 2020
Jeanne Hack Obituary
Jeanne Sutton Hack

October 14, 1928 - April 12, 2020

Apex, NC

Jeanne Sutton Hack, born October 14, 1928 to Allen and Bert Grimes Sutton, died on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, Day of Resurrection. She is survived by two loving sons, Herbie Allen Hack and Joseph "Sutton" Hack, from Berlin, Germany and Charlotte, NC, respectively. Also there are three beloved granddaughters: "Little" Sutton of Miami, FL, Liza of Charlotte, NC, and Olivia of Matthews, NC. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends.

Her life was one of devotion and service to her church and community. After graduating from James Madison University in Virginia, she married the great love of her life, Joseph Edward Hack, Jr., and lived in Petersburg, VA working as a social worker for the USO-Travelers Aid Society. She and her family moved to Apex to care for her mother. Here her good works began to flourish, especially in her beloved Apex United Methodist Church, and for the town of Apex and Wake County, for example serving 18 years on the Apex Planning and Zoning Board. She also served as a delegate to the NC Methodist Conference for 18 years, the Raleigh District United Methodist Women, and countless more affiliations of service.

Jeanne Hack was known and loved as a larger than life, feisty, funny, endearing pillar of the community. She felt God had blessed her by allowing her to grow up in Apex, and all those whose lives she touched remain eternally lifted up forever in her legacy of love, grace, and compassion.

A memorial service at the Apex United Methodist Church will be announced at a future time. Donations in her memory may be made to the Apex UMC Memorial Garden. www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2020
