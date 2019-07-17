Home

Jeanne Harnischfeger


1938 - 2019
Jeanne Harnischfeger Obituary
Jeanne Bode Harnischfeger

July 13, 1938 - July 14, 2019

Hildesheim, Germany

Jeanne Bode Harnischfeger passed away July 14, 2019 in Hildesheim, Germany after a short illness.

Jeanne was born July 13, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Vince and Mary Bode of Raleigh, N.C.

She attended Catholic University in Washington D.C. for an undergraduate degree in speech and practiced as a speech therapist prior to attending graduate school for her Master's Degree at Florida State University. While enrolled in graduate school she met and married Gotz Harnischfeger. After he completed his PH. D, they moved to Germany where they maintained a permanent residence. They had two children, Anne Harnack (Lars) and Michael Harnischfeger (Jessica) and five grandchildren, Jacob, Oskar, Komrad, Edgar and Neo.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Gotz, her parents Vince and Mary Bode, and her sister Gretchen Holland. She is survived by her siblings, John Bode (Lucy), Bob Bode (Sherry), Betsy Scott (Lindsay) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Hildesheim, Germany. A second memorial will be held at a future date in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019
