1/1
Jeanne M. Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Marie Woods

Fuquay-Varina

Jeanne Marie Woods, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay-Varina.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Woods.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Dittmar of Holly Springs, Donna Peters and husband, Daniel of Fuquay-Varina; three grandchildren, Julianne Peters, Nolan Peters and Tara Dittmar. She is also survived by many friends and family in New Jersey and elsewhere.

The family will receive friends from 6:00. p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis St, Fuquay-Varina.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Bernadette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved