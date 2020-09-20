Jeanne Marie Woods
Fuquay-Varina
Jeanne Marie Woods, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay-Varina.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Woods.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Dittmar of Holly Springs, Donna Peters and husband, Daniel of Fuquay-Varina; three grandchildren, Julianne Peters, Nolan Peters and Tara Dittmar. She is also survived by many friends and family in New Jersey and elsewhere.
The family will receive friends from 6:00. p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis St, Fuquay-Varina.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101
