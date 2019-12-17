|
Jeanne Marie Warzeski, PhD
May 5, 1961 - December 15, 2019
Cary
Jeanne Marie Warzeski, PhD, 58, of Cary, NC died after a courageous battle with Cancer on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in her home. She was born in Erie, PA; the daughter of Joan Dzmura Warzeski and the late Dr. Walter Warzeski.
She received her bachelor's degree from The College of New Rochelle, New Rochelle, NY; studying Art History. She attained her master's degree from Yale University, New Haven, CT, majoring in Anthropology; and achieved her PhD degree from Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL in History.
Jeanne Marie began her career working for the Florida Department of State, where she was a Senior Museum Curator, Museum of Florida History. She worked for 11 years as a Resource Management Specialist for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. She then moved to Columbus, GA as Curator of History at the Columbus Museum for 3 years. After that, she had a brief tenure as Director of Museum Services, Chesterfield Country Museum. For the past 13 years, she has been the Curator of Colonial and Antebellum History at the North Carolina Museum of History.
Jeanne Marie was an avid traveler, starting with her junior year abroad in Greece. She had a flare for languages and spoke Greek fluently and that became her second language. Greece was one of her favorite countries to visit; last visiting there in 2017. Jeanne Marie had a unique sense of humor, was a very positive person, making light of every situation she conquered. Although she battled cancer, she never complained of the pain she endured, and the life changes she undertook fighting her disease.
Jeanne Marie is survived by her mother, Joan; sisters, Marylee Goyne (Carl) of King of Prussia, PA; Julie of Allentown, PA; Melanie of Pottstown, PA; niece, Melissa of Oceanside, CA; and her beloved cat, Neko.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Jeanne Marie's North Carolina family and friends for their care and support during her battle with colon cancer.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC, Father Paul Christy from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Raleigh, to officiate.
There will be additional services and interment in Allentown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the .
Condolences may be made through brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 17, 2019