Jeannette Byrd Davis



December 25, 1932 - May 26, 2019



Raleigh



Jeannette Byrd Davis, 86, of Raleigh, passed away on May 26, 2019 in Raleigh.



Visitation will be 11:00 Friday May 31, 2019 at McLaurin at Pinecrest, in Clayton.



Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on May 31, at Pinecrest Memorial Park. Arrangements are by McLaurin at Pinecrest Funerals and Cremation of Clayton.



Jeannette was born in Clayton to Vilas H. Bradley and Julia Harrison Bradley on December 25, 1932. She went to school at Wilson Mills.



She worked for McLaurin Parking Company for over thirty-five years. Her two grandchildren, Colt and Joel, were the joy of her life as she attended all of their sporting events from sheep riding to soccer. More than anything, she enjoyed working in her yard and decorating for each holiday.



Jeannette is preceded in death by her first husband, William Kenneth Byrd who died while serving in the Army. She later married Kenneth Dolan Davis and spent forty years together. He died on December, 22, 2008.



Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Debra Byrd Tingen and friend, David Phillips; son, Ken Davis and wife, Laurel; sister, Lois Batten; brother, Ray Bradley; and two grandchildren, Colton Tingen and wife, Alana, and Joel Davis. Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019