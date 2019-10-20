|
Jeannette Fields Harris
February 6, 1933 - October 12, 2019
Raleigh
Jeannette Fields Harris, whose melodic soprano voice warmed the hearts of all who heard her, earned her heavenly reward on October 12 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 86.
Her life was marked by a need to give to others, whether in song or as an educator in public schools or as a gracious dinner host with an irresistible smile. Later in retirement, she continued to give, serving as a tour guide at the North Carolina General Assembly Legislative Building.
Before she could sing or walk, her parents, Spurgeon Fields, Sr., and Jeannette Shepard Fields carried her to church. They raised her, along with her siblings – Spurgeon Fields, Jr., Mary Elizabeth Haywood, and Letitia F. Nedab -- in Oberlin Baptist Church in Raleigh, N.C.
As a child growing up, she sang in the church choir and for various public events. She graduated from Washington High School and her talents landed her at Hampton Institute, now Hampton University, in Hampton, Va., where she majored in music.
She sang until her vocal cords grew too sore and she was forced to change her major. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Hampton and started her career in Richmond Public Schools.
She worked in public schools for 38 years, spending most of her career in Washington, D.C., where she moved with then-husband Edward J. Harris. While working in D.C. Public Schools, she raised two children: Marjorie Fields Harris and Edward James Harris, Jr.
Her thirst for knowledge led her to graduate studies at Trinity College in Washington, D.C. And nothing, not even sore vocal cords, stopped her from singing on Sunday mornings with the choir at Allen Chapel AME.
Cloaked by the love of God and family, her life featured love and adventure. She traveled the country from Los Angeles to Chicago to the New York City area, where she spent her final years. She also enjoyed the warm Caribbean beaches of the Bahamas, Jamaica, and St. Kitts.
Jeannette was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the Order of the Eastern Star, and Les Cousettes, a social club based in Raleigh. She co-founded and co-led the Oberlin Village neighborhood association during its early battles to preserve the heritage of the historic community and enjoyed the many friendships she formed with members of the Raleigh City Council and the North Carolina General Assembly.
She is survived by her two children Marjorie and Edward; her sisters, Mary Elizabeth and Letitia; her daughter-in-law Francis; her grandchildren: Mecca Naeem Harris, Lejla Bobongie-Harris, Tallullah Grace Bobongie-Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Her memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 11 am, at Oberlin Baptist Church, 806 Oberlin Road in Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019