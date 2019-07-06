|
Jeannette Truman Hockaday Nordan
May 1, 1923 – July 2, 2019
Raleigh
Jeannette Truman Hockaday Nordan, 96, died Tuesday at her home.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, July 8th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1-1:45 pm prior to the service.
Survivors include her son, Wayne Nordan of Raleigh and her grandson, Joseph Barber, also of Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Watson Nordan and her daughter, Jo Nordan Barber.
Contributions may be made to Carolina Pines Baptist Church or Hospice of Wake County.
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019