Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Burial
Following Services
Montlawn Memorial Park
Jeannette Nordan


1923 - 2019
Jeannette Nordan Obituary
Jeannette Truman Hockaday Nordan

May 1, 1923 – July 2, 2019

Raleigh

Jeannette Truman Hockaday Nordan, 96, died Tuesday at her home.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, July 8th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1-1:45 pm prior to the service.

Survivors include her son, Wayne Nordan of Raleigh and her grandson, Joseph Barber, also of Raleigh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Watson Nordan and her daughter, Jo Nordan Barber.

Contributions may be made to Carolina Pines Baptist Church or Hospice of Wake County.

Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019
