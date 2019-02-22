|
Jeannette S. Tabler
September 11, 1917 - February 20, 2019
Woodstown, NJ; formerly of Raleigh and New Bern
Jeannette S. Tabler, age 101, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019.
She is the beloved wife of the late Melvin and dear sister of the late George Spangler, Olive Brady, Dorothy Pyffer, Elynore Johns and Nejette Cuesta. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Tabler was a former resident of Raleigh and parishioner of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Raleigh.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08109, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will take place privately at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Senior Ministry, 55 W. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2019