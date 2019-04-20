Jeannette Scott



Jeannette Scott of Wake Forest, NC passed away on April 18, 2019 after several years of declining health. Jeannette, age, 87, was born to John Cleveland Scott and Berta Hocutt Scott on February 25, 1932 and was their only child. She was born at the old Hocutt Homeplace near Burgaw, North Carolina.



When WWII broke out, Jeannette and her mother moved to Wilmington and ran a boarding house for men working at the shipyard. Her father continued to run the farm, and the family was together on the weekends. Jeannette graduated from New Hanover High School in 1950 and Meredith College in 1954. Upon graduation from Meredith she went to Richmond, Virginia to work with the Foreign Mission Board. In 1957 she had the opportunity to go to Ibadan, Nigeria to work with the Nigerian Baptist Mission for several years. Upon her return, her interest in missions had intensified, and she enrolled in Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary where she graduated in 1964. When she graduated from the seminary she went to work fulltime for the Baptist Book Store at the seminary where she became manager. She worked there until she retired in 1992.



For many years she was very active in the Altrusa International of Raleigh. She enjoyed playing cards and other games with friends at one of the churches near her home. She was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.



Jeannette is survived by many cousins who loved her very much. She will be missed by many.



Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home, 405 South Main Street, Wake Forest, NC. Burial will be at the Hocutt Family Cemetery near Burgaw, NC at 4:00 PM.



The family will receive friends (one hour prior to services) from 10:00 -11:00 AM at the funeral home.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you send memorials to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to The Hocutt Family Education Scholarship Fund, Campbell University, Advancement Office, PO Box 116, Buies Creek, NC 27506 or too any other .



