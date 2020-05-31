Dr. Jeannie Elizabeth Adair
June 3, 1974 - May 25, 2020
Onancock, VA
Dr. Jeannie Elizabeth Adair, 45, died unexpectedly on May 25, 2020 in Norfolk, VA as a result of a traumatic head injury due to a fall.
Jeannie was born on June 3, 1974, to Peggy Adair Chadwick and the late Julius Adair, Jr. and grew up in Beaufort, NC. She graduated from East Carteret High School in 1992, completed her B.A. in Psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (GO HEELS!), her M.S. in Counselor Education at East Carolina University, and her PhD in Counselor Education at North Carolina State University. She was a licensed professional counselor and a well-respected expert in her field of trauma. She was a caring and compassionate therapist who approached each individual with kindness and a sense of humor. Jeannie was the Coordinator of Mental Health Outpatient Services at the Eastern Shore Community Services Board in Tasley, VA at the time of her death.
Jeannie loved helping people and left each of her clients and her professional colleagues better for having known her. She loved learning but she also loved to have fun. She loved the beach, going out in the boat, fishing, and most other things coastal related including Jimmy Buffett music. She adored her two pups Mary and Emma and spoiled them rotten.
She is survived by her husband MJ Forrest and bonus daughter Shelby of Atlantic Beach, NC, mother, Peggy, and stepfather John Chadwick of Raleigh, sister Janet Adair Mahoney of Raleigh, two nieces Adair and Jameson Mahoney of Raleigh, stepbrothers Michael Chadwick and wife Amy of Leicester, UK and Todd Chadwick of Philadelphia, PA, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her father Julius Adair, Jr of Beaufort, maternal grandparents Estella and James Everett Lawrence of Otway and fraternal grandparents Shirley and Julius Adair Sr. of Beaufort.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made donations can be made to the Carteret County Rape Crisis Center 300 Penny Lane Morehead, City, NC 28557 or the National Hemophilia Foundation 7 Penn Plaza, Ste. 1204 New York, NY 10001.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in The News and Observer on May 31, 2020.