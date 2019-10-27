|
Jeff Hamilton
November 7, 1956 - May 28, 2019
Durham, NC
Jeffrey Cleve Hamilton, age 62, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Durham, NC. He was born on Nov. 7, 1956 in Madison, WI to parents Dolores Marie Hamilton and Pat Brooks Hamilton. Jeff is survived by his wife Maryska Bigos, daughter Imani Hamilton, son-in-law Anthony Blout, mother Dolores, sister Cindy, brother Matthew, nephews Michael, Chris and Carson, and niece Leah. Jeff was a UNC Computer Science graduate with a long career of building computers and network security at banks and phone companies, ending as Senior Engineer for CenturyLink. He was known for his vast intellect, gentle spirit and love for the great outdoors. A celebration of Jeff's life will take place at 1:30 on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Durham. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jeff's name to Partners of the Joyce Kilmer, POBox 984, Robbinsville, NC 28771
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019