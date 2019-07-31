|
|
Jeffrey B Cadwallader
Garner
Jeffrey B Cadwallader passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeff – or JB to his family – was born September 15, 1949 to Robert and Bette Cadwallader in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Firestone High School in Akron and received a B.A. in Business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he was a proud brother of Lambda Chi Alpha. He never let us forget that Miami University was established before Florida was a state!
Upon graduation, Jeff relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina for a job with Square D, where he worked in sales for 30 years before retiring from R.W. Chapman in 2016. It was in Raleigh that Jeff met, fell in love with, and married his first wife, Mary Flowers. They had two children together, Katherine and Michael, and shared 32 years of adventures before Mary passed away in 2009.
Jeff often said, "love endures." He was right. In 2017, Jeff married the second love of his life, Diane Turner. During their time together they traveled the world, setting sail for sites like St. Lucia, the Mediterranean, and Alaska. Jeff and Diane especially loved the time they spent together tutoring elementary school children through Community of Hope Ministries.
Jeff loved life – even the hard parts; he knew that there was a time and a purpose for everything. Jeff enjoyed travel, photography, tennis, golf, sleeping in, eating pie for breakfast, playing pickle ball with Diane, and non-stop banter with his brothers. Jeff kept his humor until the very end, even faking his last breath several times, eventually erupting into a weak but genuine laugh saying, "I really had you guys going, didn't I." He spent 69 years making us laugh.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Diane Turner, his children, Michael and Katherine Cadwallader, son-in-law Gavin Painter, his brothers Robb Cadwallader (Kate) and Steve Cadwallader (Gwinn Moss), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends across the country.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church, 503 Lakeside Dr. Garner, NC 27529. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
The family wishes to thank Jeff's many caregivers for their loving and tender care during his final months.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's memory can be made to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina or Community of Hope Afterschool Program Tutoring.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019