Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Christ Baptist Church
400 Newton Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Napier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Bryant Napier


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Bryant Napier Obituary
Jeffrey Bryant Napier

August 10, 1967 - August 5, 2019

Raleigh

Jeffrey Bryant Napier, 51 of Raleigh, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2019.

Jeff attended NC State University and Wake Tech. He worked at NC DOT and later at surveying/engineering firms. He was a member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh, and attended Christ Baptist Church with his family. He was a member of The Raleigh Boychoir for many years, performing at the White House for Mrs. Reagan. His favorite past-time was golf, basketball, and coaching softball.

He was a life-long resident of Raleigh and is survived by his parents, Jerry and June Napier and much loved and adored daughter, Mia. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services are private. Memorial services will be held at Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd., Raleigh, NC on Sunday, August 11 at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Baptist Church playground fund or Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now