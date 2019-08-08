|
Jeffrey Bryant Napier
August 10, 1967 - August 5, 2019
Raleigh
Jeffrey Bryant Napier, 51 of Raleigh, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2019.
Jeff attended NC State University and Wake Tech. He worked at NC DOT and later at surveying/engineering firms. He was a member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh, and attended Christ Baptist Church with his family. He was a member of The Raleigh Boychoir for many years, performing at the White House for Mrs. Reagan. His favorite past-time was golf, basketball, and coaching softball.
He was a life-long resident of Raleigh and is survived by his parents, Jerry and June Napier and much loved and adored daughter, Mia. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services are private. Memorial services will be held at Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd., Raleigh, NC on Sunday, August 11 at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Baptist Church playground fund or Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 8, 2019