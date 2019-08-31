|
Jeffrey Lee Crocker
November 4, 1966 - August 29, 2019
Four Oaks
Jeffrey Lee Crocker, age 52, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Four Oaks. Born November 4, 1966 in Johnston County he was the son of Ronnie Crocker of Selma and Brenda Saunders and husband Barry of Mill Spring. Jeff graduated Smithfield-Selma High School and attended East Carolina University. He worked for Harris Wholesale as a marketing display associate, winning numerous awards for his displays.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Mr. Luby Tyner, Jr. officiating.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Loy Crocker; uncle, Will Crocker of Smithfield; and cousin, Bill Bender and wife Heidi of San Diego, CA.
Because of his love for animals, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Johnston County Animal Shelter, 115 Shelter Way, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019