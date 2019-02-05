|
|
Jeffrey J. Paulsen
July 20, 1960 – February 4, 2019
Garner
Jeffrey John Paulsen, 58, died Monday at his home. A native of Iowa, he is the son of Winifred Dewees Cope and the late John Paulsen.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
Survivors include his wife , Dawn Howell Paulsen; mother, Winifred Cope and step-father, Curt; daughters, Dana Paulsen of Clayton and Lauren Paulsen of Washington, DC; son, Brandon Norris and wife, Carla of Garner; sisters, Sue Vance, Dana LeBeau and Kim Nicholls, all of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Tyler Norris and Liam Kephart, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Davis.
Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019