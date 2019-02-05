Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Paulsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey J. Paulsen


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey J. Paulsen Obituary
Jeffrey J. Paulsen

July 20, 1960 – February 4, 2019

Garner

Jeffrey John Paulsen, 58, died Monday at his home. A native of Iowa, he is the son of Winifred Dewees Cope and the late John Paulsen.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.

Survivors include his wife , Dawn Howell Paulsen; mother, Winifred Cope and step-father, Curt; daughters, Dana Paulsen of Clayton and Lauren Paulsen of Washington, DC; son, Brandon Norris and wife, Carla of Garner; sisters, Sue Vance, Dana LeBeau and Kim Nicholls, all of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Tyler Norris and Liam Kephart, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Davis.

Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now