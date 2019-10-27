|
|
Jeffrey Lee Campbell, Sr.
Fuquay-Varina
Jeffrey Lee Campbell, Sr., 60, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 pm, prior to the service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Campbell.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Campbell, Jr. and wife, Alexandra; mother, Viola Campbell; brother, Kenneth Campbell; and grandson, Weston Campbell.
Jeffrey served his country in the Marines and he went to Norway and Okinawa, Japan.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019