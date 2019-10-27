Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Campbell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey L. Campbell Sr. Obituary
Jeffrey Lee Campbell, Sr.

Fuquay-Varina

Jeffrey Lee Campbell, Sr., 60, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 pm, prior to the service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Campbell.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Campbell, Jr. and wife, Alexandra; mother, Viola Campbell; brother, Kenneth Campbell; and grandson, Weston Campbell.

Jeffrey served his country in the Marines and he went to Norway and Okinawa, Japan.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now