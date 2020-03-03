Home

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
Jeffrey L. Pearce


1950 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Pearce Obituary
Jeffrey L. Pearce

April 26, 1950 - February 29, 2020

Louisburg

Jeffrey Lynn Pearce, 69, of Louisburg, died Saturday morning at Rex Hospital.

Jeffrey was owner and operator of Pearce's Custom Processing and was a board member for NC Hunter's for the Hungry. Jeffrey was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family, gardening and cooking.

Jeffrey was a son of the late Urban Lynn and Jane Foster Pearce. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Pearce.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home with Rev. Butch Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Cindy Swanson Pearce; daughter, Amy Pearce Wood and her fiancé, David Myrick, II; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Melanie Allen; sister, Lisa P. Daley and nephew, Joshua Daley; brother, Brantley Pearce; grandchildren, McKayla Wood, Madeline Wood, Alexus Allen and Scarlett Allen; father and mother-in-law, Robert Lee and Mary Swanson all of Louisburg; mother-in-law, Margaret Swanson of Wake Forest.

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made to NC Hunter's for the Hungry, P.O. Box 99108, Raleigh, NC 27624.

The family will receive friends 7 - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Louisburg.

Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2020
