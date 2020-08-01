Jeffrey Lynn Adams
May 7, 1940 - July 30, 2020
Clayton
Jeffrey Lynn Adams departed this life on July 30, 2020. Jeff was a man of deep faith, humility and generosity of spirit. Quick-witted and warm, he was devoted to his family, beloved late wife of 44 years, Miriam, and his church, Horne Memorial United Methodist Church.
Jeff was born on May 7, 1940 in Bentonville, North Carolina, to Gilbert and Sallie Adams. After graduating from Meadow School in 1958, he completed his associate's degree at Campbell College in 1960, a degree in Biology from Atlantic Christian College in 1962 and began teaching at Benson School. In 1966, he began his 25-year career at Clayton High School, teaching science and coaching basketball, football, baseball, cross country and golf. In 1976, Jeff lead the basketball team to win the NCHSAA 2A Championship. A former CHS principal described him as: "Above all, he exudes warmth and caring for students, which has earned him the respect and admiration of both students and colleagues...He is quiet but firm, disciplined yet flexible, straightforward yet patient, rational yet tolerant, stoic yet humorous, Christian yet human, and displays that unique insight into humanity that enables him to help the individual needs of his fellow man."
Jeff and the love of his life, Miriam, served the Clayton community as educators and leaders for over 50 years. With joy, faith and love, they worked as a team to raise their family and serve their church. They welcomed all into their home where they cooked, gardened and spent time in fellowship with the Lord.
Jeff leaves behind his adoring children, Cynthia (Randy), Tony (Paula) and Bryan (Kelli), brother, Charles (Eloise) and sister, Jean Williams, eight grandchildren, Adam, Graham, Maria, Alexandra, Grace, Ava, Robin and Diana, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church with burial following at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Jeff's memory to the Horne Memorial UMC Building Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
for the Adams family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.