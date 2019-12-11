|
|
Dr. Jeffrey C. Reid
July 19, 1948 - December 7, 2019
Raleigh
Dr. Jeffrey C. Reid, aged 71, of Raleigh, NC, died at home on December 7, 2019, after a nine-month fight against Glioblastoma. Jeff was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and earned his geology degrees from the University of Minnesota, Duluth (BA), The University of Texas at Austin (MA), and The University of Georgia, Athens (PhD). He started his career at Union Carbide in Brazil and Arco Oil and Gas in Research and Development in Texas. He then entered a 32-year career for the North Carolina Geological Survey. He was a dedicated scientist with over 220 publications on energy, mineral resources, geochemistry, and geological hazards. He was active in educational outreach and an Adjunct Associate Professor and member of the graduate faculty at the North Carolina State University, where he taught a variety of undergraduate and graduate-level courses. He was a four-time recipient of the Vincent E. Nelson Memorial Awards by the Eastern Section of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He also received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from the state of North Carolina. He enjoyed his family life as well, participating in activities including years of involvement in the Boy Scouts, fishing, curling, gardening, and church activities in order to give back to the community he loved. His legacy lives on through those who he knew and loved and who were fortunate enough to connect with him as a colleague, friend, or family member. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Mary, his daughter Sarah Rawald (Jason Rawald) and son Eric Reid (Amy Lillquist) and three granddaughters Katherine, Anna, and Abigail. He is also survived by his mother Marilouise Reid and two brothers, Dr. William Reid and Daniel Reid. He is predeceased by his father, Dr. Howard C. Reid. A celebration of his life will be held at North Raleigh United Methodist Church December 14, 2019 at 11 am with burial to follow at a later date at his family plot at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers and to honor Jeff's memory, please consider a donation to North Raleigh United Methodist Church or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC, Box 3624, Durham, NC, 27710.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 11, 2019