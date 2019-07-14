Jeffrey Polk Swain, Jr.



April 4, 1989 - June 22, 2019



Denver, Colorado



Jeffrey Polk Swain, Jr., tragically passed away June 22, 2019 at the age of 30. He is survived by his parents, Jean Louise Hicks Swain and Jeffrey Polk Swain of Raleigh, NC; brother, Oliver Herndon Swain, 28; sister, Ellery McKinley Swain, 25; grandmother, Jane Swain Brown, of Burlington, NC; precious godson, Shepherd Robert Strehle; 25 first cousins; and a host of aunts, uncles, and extended family. He is also survived by his loving girlfriend Adrien Joy Aniceto of Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jean Simmons Hicks and Harold Frassle Hicks, both of Natchez, MS; and by paternal grandfather, Robert Darden Swain, of Plymouth, NC.



Jeffrey was born April 4, 1989 in Charlotte, NC. He grew up in Raleigh, graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School, and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned a Masters of Accounting from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and was employed with Gold Resource Corporation in Denver, Colorado where he was a Senior Accountant and CPA.



Five years ago, Jeffrey's passion for adventure led him to Denver where he enthusiastically pursued his love of skiing, hiking, cycling, and camping. His love of music and friends often converged at Red Rocks, where he reveled in the beauty of his adopted state. He was so happy to find a satisfying career in an environment that inspired him daily. His quirky and wry sense of humor was gilded by his sweet and kind nature. His love for family was a priority, and it was felt whether near or far.



Jeffrey was a cherished son, a loving brother, a treasured cousin, and a most loyal and dependable friend. His is an irreplaceable loss for those who were lucky to know him.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock a.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jeffrey's memory may be made to: Denver Mountain Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 300446, Denver, CO 80203; MountainParksFoundation.org Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019