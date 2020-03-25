Home

1976 - 2020
Jeffrey Michael Ward

July 6, 1976 - March 22, 2020

Raleigh

Jeffrey Michael Ward passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020. Jeff is the son of Carol Harris Newell of Raleigh, NC and the late Michael Gray Ward. In addition to his mother, Jeff is survived by his brother Scott Ward of Raleigh and a very special aunt and uncle, Gerrie and Darryl Blackwelder of Salisbury, NC.

Jeff was a graduate of East Carolina University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was also an avid fan of the Carolina Tarheels.

Jeff never met a stranger. His vivacious personality and wonderful sense of humor were infectious. Once he was your friend, he was a friend for life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for us to gather.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2020
