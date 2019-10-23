|
Jene Ronald Bowen, Sr.
May 10, 1931 - October 20, 2019
Carthage
Jene Bowen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Blue Bowen of Carthage; daughter, Diann Fortune and her husband, Dennis of Southern Pines; son, Jene Ronald Bowen, Jr. of Morehead City; grandson, Nicholas Fortune of Southern Pines; granddaughter, Grace Bowen of Alameda, CA; sister, Wanda B. Thayer of Rocky Mount; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his foster brother, Gary Mattocks of Southern Pines.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Culdee Presbyterian Church in West End, NC officiated by the Reverend Dr. Tom Currie of Carthage, NC and Culdee's Interim Pastor Jane Love. Graveside service to follow and will be officiated by Brother Dana Brewer of Narrow Path Church. The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the Culdee Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Culdee Presbyterian Church at 916 Hwy 73, West End NC or a .
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 23, 2019