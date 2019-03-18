|
Jennie Collins Riddle
August 21, 1933 - March 15, 2019
Apex
Jennie Riddle, 85, passed away in Longleaf Treatment Center on Friday, March 15, 2019. She is survived by her children: Trent Riddle and Susan Pearce; sisters: Helen Gooch and Carolyn Jackson; and 4 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:00 pm at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Thanks to all the staff at Longleaf Treatment Center for all their loving care.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2019