Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
Jennie Collins Riddle


1933 - 2019
Jennie Collins Riddle Obituary
Jennie Collins Riddle

August 21, 1933 - March 15, 2019

Apex

Jennie Riddle, 85, passed away in Longleaf Treatment Center on Friday, March 15, 2019. She is survived by her children: Trent Riddle and Susan Pearce; sisters: Helen Gooch and Carolyn Jackson; and 4 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:00 pm at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Thanks to all the staff at Longleaf Treatment Center for all their loving care.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2019
