Jennie Ella Overton Strickland



January 12, 1935 - November



Garner



Jennie Ella Overton Strickland, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 1,



2020. A native of Granville County, NC, she was the daughter of the late William "Buck" Sherman and Maggie Lee Blackwell Overton.



A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Strickland will lie in state Thursday, from 12-5pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Jennie is survived by her sons, Mark Averett and Thomas Averett and wife, Karen; grandsons, Tyler Averett and Nathaniel Averett and wife, Robin; sisters, Josephine Snyder, Mildred Newton, and Opie Sue Link and husband, Harold; brothers, Willie Lee Overton, Shirley R. Overton, and Roy T. Overton and wife, Linda; as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, William David Strickland, Jr.; Sisters, Jessie Law, Madeline Vines, and Emma Lou Newton; Rowena Wheeler, and a brother, John R. Overton.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



