Jennie Gray Swanson Layton



March 8, 1932 - March 1, 2019



Raleigh



Jennie Gray Swanson Layton, 86, better known as Granny, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019, after declining health for several years. She was born in Franklin County to the late Clinton Swanson and Hattie Bartholomew Swanson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Julius B. Layton, her forever love. She is also preceded in death by sisters (husbands): Faye Layton (Fred), Pansy Overton (Roy), Shelby Bunn (Booty), and infant brother David Swanson.



Granny retired with over 30 years from State government, mostly working at Central Prison. Jennie was a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church of Raleigh, where she worked alongside her husband for their love of the Lord's work. She loved to cook and share meals with countless family and friends and her "Sour Cream Coconut Cakes" were famous.



Jennie is survived by daughter, Hope Layton Moore (Devon); son, Ricky Layton (Debra); granddaughter, Tracy O'Shields Mitchell (Scot); grandsons, Mr. Billy O'Shields and Caleb Layton (Molly); great-grandchildren, Ethan Mitchell, Ella Gray, and Lanie Layton; many nieces, nephews, family and friends who she shared her love. Jennie loved her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jimmy, Sue, Marie, and Annette. Jennie was blessed to have loving caregivers who the family extends appreciation to as well as Transitions LifeCare of Wake County (Hospice).



A funeral service will be held 3:30PM, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church at 5510 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 1:30PM–3:15PM at the church prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.wake-enterprises.org (Billy's vocational program) or to Friendship Baptist Building Fund.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.BrownWynne.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary