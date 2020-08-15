Jennifer Herndon

Jennifer Fox HerndonJune 17th,1975 - August 6th, 2020RaleighOn August 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family Jennifer "Jen" Fox Herndon died at her home. Jennifer was born on June 17, 1975 in Memphis, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of sixteen years, Miles Taylor Herndon, her parents, John & Becky Hood Fox of Bartlett, Tennessee; and her sister, Angela Fox Tashie of Memphis, Tennessee .Jennifer was active in endeavors at A Place at the Table, Triangle Hops for Hope and kept a passionate & calming attendance at The Church on Morgan.Her interest included spending time with friends, tennis, live music, sewing, cooking,the coast, and reading. She devoted much time as a listener and peacemaker to family and friends.Jennifer graduated with honors from The University of Memphis in 2000. She worked for Lit Refrigeration and Restaurant Supply in the area of accounting and inventory. In 2005 she and Miles moved to Raleigh North Carolina. She worked among the rebirth of downtown Raleigh with Empire Properties. There she shook hands with Barack Obama and made many memorable friendships. Transitioning to the world of IT, Jennifer's career expanse was coming full blossom. She gained accreditation in SHRM and became Chief People officer at Atlantic BT.In her short but memorable life she touched many lives. Her gentle smile, kind heart, and infectious laughter brought much joy. Although she became tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life and love.Other loving members of Jennifer's family are nephew Max Tashie, Uncles , Jimmy Fox and wife Sherrie , James Larry Fox & Woodie Hood. Her Father and Mother in Law ,Tom and Velma Herndon of Cary ,North Carolina. She is survived by many other family members and friends, too numerous to mention, who loved and were blessed to have know Jennifer.Donations should be made to:A Place at the Table