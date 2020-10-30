Jennifer Linsley Snell
September 22, 1969 - September 11, 2020
Raleigh
Jennifer Linsley Snell of Raleigh passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on September 11, 2020. Jennifer was the daughter of Jere R. Snell and Sharon Bounds Snell of Raleigh.
She attended Wake County Public Schools and graduated from Millbrook High School, class of 1987. Jennifer attended East Carolina University where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. In 1991, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She earned her Master's degree in Computer Science from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Her professional career led her to Atlanta, New York, Boston -and then back to her beloved city of Raleigh. For the last few years, she was a business analyst with the Department of Veterans Affairs, a job she found very fulfilling.
A generous, vibrant person who touched the lives of many, Jennifer lived life to the fullest. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She enjoyed her travels to Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Her favorite trips were with her family to Maine, Williamsburg, and the beaches and mountains of North Carolina.
Jennifer's deep and abiding faith and love for the Lord Jesus carried her well through life. She was gifted with grace, compassion, honesty, and loyalty. She will be remembered for her devotion to her long and lasting friendships and to her family. Jennifer will never be far from us.
Jennifer was predeceased by her grandparents, Burrill and Katherine Snell of Hallowell, Maine and Nelson and Thelma Bounds of Jacksontown, Ohio; her aunt, Julie L. Bounds of Raleigh, North Carolina and uncle, Stephen H. Snell of Alexandria, Virginia; and her cousin, Walter Curtis II of Maine.
She is survived by her parents and sister, Amanda Snell Sandri and husband Winston Sandri, nephews Brett(13) and Brady(11) Sandri of Raleigh; Anna Snell Curtis, aunt, and uncle Jim Curtis; Wendy Morgan and Rebecca Cote, first cousins, all of Maine.
Due to Covid restrictions, a small, limited family service was held in the Memorial Gardens at Saint Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project or to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Raleigh, NC