Jeny Walker, born April 26, 1957 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Mr. and Mrs. James Hunt Walker, passed from this life March 23, 2019. She was 61. She was gloriously happy, grateful for the life she'd lived and was supported throughout her life by friends and family. She was able to live with her daughter's family for the last 5 years of her life which brought her many joys and memories. Jeny was a kind-hearted person who found joy in helping others in any way she was able. She had many jobs throughout her life, primarily in social services, but most recently was the Cemetery Director in Johnson City, TN at Mountain Home National Cemetery as part of the National Cemetery Association with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jeny felt being a cemetery director and working with veterans was her true calling in life and thrived in her position.



Jeny fought a heroic battle with cancer which ultimately took her life. In the short seven months since her diagnosis she lived life to its absolute fullest making every day count. She travelled far and wide and when she could no longer go, people traveled far and wide to come to her.



She and her family have been so thankful for the excellent care from the staff at Rex Oncology, Rex Hospital, and especially the angels at Transitions Hospice and Hospice House.



Jeny is survived by her daughters, Marsha Umanzor (Edis) of Raleigh, NC and Jessica Moldenhauer of Vancouver, WA. Jeny also had five beautiful grandchildren whom she loved deeply: Jasmine, Amelia, Gabriel, Juliet, and Isabella. She is also survived by her mother Ann Vallentyne Walker of Raleigh, NC, and brothers Stewart Walker (Marion Bolz) of Durham, NC, Allin Walker (Margaret Lockwood) of Sturgeon Bay, WI, and William Walker (Edgar Waenke) of LaPorte, IN. She is also survived by her beloved former husband Robert Hughes of Cary, NC. Jeny thrived in many special relationships with other special family members and dear friends.



A gathering to celebrate Jeny's life will be held on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at 1128 Harvey St, Raleigh, NC 27608 between the hours of 4pm to 6pm. A family only gathering will be held directly after. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary