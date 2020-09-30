1/1
Jere Pearsall
Jere Pearsall

Winston-Salem

Jere Pearsall passed away at his Winston Salem, NC home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from complications after a stroke in early 2019.

Jere was born in Raleigh, NC to Dorothy Mangum Pearsall and Robert J. Pearsall. He was predeceased by his sisters Jean Pearsall Wilkinson and Kathy Pearsall Huegerich.

After graduating high school, Jere served in the US Navy as cryptographer during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Washington, DC. After his Navy service, he graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering from NC State University and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. His career stops included RJ Reynolds, SaraLee/Leggs, White Pearsall Willett Realty and co-owner of DEDICATED Professional Resources, Inc. He loved travel by train, cruise ships, "fishing" with his SaraLee buddies, and flights to resorts that offer room service.

Jere loved his family and was a proud husband, dad, and Papa. Surviving are his wife, Blanche Pearsall of the home, his beloved sons Robert (Joy) of St. Petersburg, FL and Randy (Michelle) of Greensboro. His step-children, whom he treated as his own, Chip Early (Traci) of Parker, CO and Stephanie Nester (Chad) of Charlotte, NC. His grandchildren were all superstars in his eyes: Alexis Pearsall, Jordan Pearsall, Parker Pearsall, Mack Pearsall, Madison Nester, Whitney Nester, Tristan Nester, Asher Early and Amery Early.

His younger sister, Jackie Pearsall Ashworth (AD) of Fuquay Varina, survives, along with brother-in-law George Huegerich, and Margo Jarrett, the mother of his children.

After his marriage to Blanche, Jere gained brothers and sisters, and enjoyed many games of golf, beach trips, Smith Mountain Lake gatherings, and celebrations for just about anything: Glenna & Elwood Rakes, Virginia & Ken Rakes, Richard & Shirley Cox, Barbara Lemmon, Carolyn & Wayne Kirk, Doris Cox & Tony, and Charles & Dawn Cox.

Special thanks to Barbara Lemmon for faithfully assisting in Jere's care, along with Toby Saunders who was helpful on so many occasions.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, October 1 at WSFirst (Winston Salem First), 3730 University Parkway, Winston Salem, NC. Funeral service will be at 10:30am on Friday, October 2 at the same location, with Chip Early officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Springs Cemetery, Holly Springs, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Winston-Salem First
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Winston-Salem First
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
