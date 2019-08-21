|
|
Jeremi Carter Harrison
1990 ~ 2019
WAKE FOREST
Jeremi Carter Harrison, 29, of Wake Forest, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 due to an accidental overdose.
Jeremi was born in Guilford County, NC on March 8, 1990. He was a 2007 graduate of Raleigh Charter High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Language from North Carolina State University in 2011. Jeremi was recently accepted into law school at North Carolina Central School of Law and was currently the legal assistant for Harrison Law Firm where he worked side by side with his father.
As an active person, Jeremi had a lot of talents and hobbies. He excelled in everything he did whether it was golfing, trivia, playing the piano or his guitar. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and had read and re-read all of J. R. R. Tolkien's books. Jeremi had a way of making people around him feel better and he will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 o'clock, Friday morning, August 23, 2019 at Saint Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 600 West Holding Avenue, Wake Forest. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden followed by a luncheon in the Saint Catherine of Siena School Gymnasium.
Jeremi is survived by his parents, Wray & Emily Burgess Harrison of Wake Forest; sister, Katie Harrison Williams & husband Jeremy of Raleigh; brother, Joseph Cooper Harrison of Wake Forest; maternal grandparents, Wayne & Vicky Burgess of Wake Forest; nieces, Abigail & Sophie Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Jeremi's memory to North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition(www.nchrc.org).
A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400
www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019