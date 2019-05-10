Jeremy B. Gould



Wake Forest



Jeremy was born on January 2, 1971 in Raleigh, North Carolina, the first of two sons of Lindsey Marshall Gould and Jewelle Jackson Boone. He earned his high school diploma at Raleigh's Broughton High School in 1989 and his undergraduate degree at East Carolina University (ECU) in 1994, a school he continued to love and passionately support long after graduation.



He was predeceased in death by both sets of his grandparents -- Thomas and Martha Gould, as well as J.B. and Blanche Jackson.



Surviving him are his wife, Nicole Rollins Gould; children – Brooke Lindsey, Ashlynn Grace, Anna, Jackson, Alexander, and Luke; his mother, Jewelle Jackson Boone, and stepfather, Bobby Boone, of Greenville, NC; his father, Lindsey Marshall Gould, and stepmother, Phyllis Gould, of Raleigh, NC; and his brother, Daniel Gould and his family – wife Laurie and their children, Daisy and Brodie, of Fuquay-Varina, NC. Stepbrother, Hill Boone of Carlsbad, CA and stepsister, Kathryn Boone of Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, 520 W. Holding Ave., Wake Forest, NC 27587.



Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, May 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main Street, Wake Forest, NC (919-556-5811).



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 520 W. Holding Ave., Wake Forest, NCA service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



Published in The News & Observer on May 10, 2019