Jerome (Jerry) S. Broder
December 23, 1926 - November 30, 2019
Delray Beach, Fla.
Jerome S. Broder (Jerry) passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday November 30, 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida.
Jerry was born on December 23, 1926 in Woodmere, New York to Abraham and Bess (Gelfer) Broder. Upon graduation from Mercersburg Academy (high school) in 1944, he enlisted in the Navy. He proudly served until the end of WWII. He received his B.A. from American University.
He married his beloved wife Dorothy Elizabeth (Smith) Broder of Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1972. She was the love of his life for 38 years of marriage.
Jerry had a varied and successful career in the oil industry. He began with his own retail oil company, Petroleum Wholesalers, Inc. He expanded his horizon into the international trading arena by working for Northville Industries, Inc. for more than 25 years. His final venture was establishing, with his son Michael, Broder Oil Futures, Inc., an energy brokerage firm on the floor of NYMEX.
In retirement, Jerry devoted his time and money to charitable agencies. He was a board member of Rotary Club of Raleigh, Occoneechee Boy Scouts, Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. He donated to many charities, with special attention for animal shelters because of his great love for animals.
Jerry was predeceased by his father Abraham, mother Bess, brother Norman, and wife Dorothy Elizabeth (Betty). Jerry is survived by his sons Scott (Julia) of Westport, Ct., Michael (Betsy) of Upper Saddle River, NJ, and daughter Lise of Boca Raton, Fl. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jacqueline (Florian), Stephanie (Kevin), Ben and Caroline.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held gravesite at Historic Oakwood Cemetery 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10:30am.
Donations can be made to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, 100+ Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2019