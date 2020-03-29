|
|
Jerome David Hurwitz
July 1,1931 - March 26, 2020
North Myrtle Beach, SC
It is with much sadness that the family of Jerome David Hurwitz, 88, husband of Miriam Kelson Hurwitz, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Raleigh, NC, announces his passing on March 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Raleigh Hebrew Cemetery, 450 N. State Street, Raleigh, NC.
A complete obituary and an online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020