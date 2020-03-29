Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Raleigh Hebrew Cemetery
450 N. State Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Hurwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Hurwitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Hurwitz Obituary
Jerome David Hurwitz

July 1,1931 - March 26, 2020

North Myrtle Beach, SC

It is with much sadness that the family of Jerome David Hurwitz, 88, husband of Miriam Kelson Hurwitz, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Raleigh, NC, announces his passing on March 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Raleigh Hebrew Cemetery, 450 N. State Street, Raleigh, NC.

A complete obituary and an online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -