Jerome Kenneth Powell



Siler City



Jerome "Jerry" Kenneth Powell, 79, of Siler City died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Siler City Center, surrounded by his family.



Mr. Powell was born March 15, 1940 in Jackson County, Missouri the son of Vincent and Mary (Neagle) Powell. He was a graduate of Rockhurst College in Kanas City, MO. Jerry was a retired IT Manager for Glaxo, a member of St. Julia's Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather involved in the active lives of his family.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Powell; sister, Catherine Wilson and a granddaughter, Sydney Ellyn Powell.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Miller) Powell; two daughters: Theresa Williams and husband, Dennis of Pittsboro, and Dorinda Powell and fiance', Larry Adams of Lake Royale, NC; one son: Kenneth Powell and wife, Jessica of Winston-Salem, NC; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Dr. Alice Pita, William Powell, Brian Powell, Maria Norton, Michael Powell and Patrick Powell.



The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary service at 7:30 PM at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Julia Catholic Church, 210 Harold Hart Road, Siler City. Burial will follow in Chatham Memorial Park, Siler City.



Memorials may be made to Chatham County Council on Aging, 365 NC 87, Pittsboro, NC 27312 or to the Children's Tumor Foundation, c/o Anna's Army at join.ctf.org/fundraiser/2018072



