Jerome Lawrence Senowitz
July 26, 1942 - July 26, 2019
Raleigh
On July 26, 2019, his 77th birthday, Jerome Lawrence Senowitz (Jerry), our beloved husband, father, papa, and friend departed our presence. He was born in Erie, PA, son of Charles and Ida M. Senowitz. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fish Senowitz, to whom he was married for 53 years. During their marriage, he and Barbara resided in Erie, PA, Highland, NY, Saugerties, NY, and Raleigh, NC. .
Also surviving are his children Barry Senowitz (Melissa) of Cary, NC; Corey Senowitz (Phoebe) of San Diego, CA; Jill Johnson (Darren) of Raleigh, NC; and four grandchildren, Owen, Brandon, Clara and Kate, whom he adored. Jerry is also survived by his sister Roberta.
He was born in Erie, PA and graduated from Academy High School in 1960. Upon graduation, Jerry entered the US Navy, served aboard the USS Springfield and was honorably discharged in 1964. He graduated from Edinboro University in Edinboro, PA with a BS Degree in Mathematics. He excelled in computer skills and was a dedicated IBM employee in Kingston, NY and Raleigh, NC for 31 years. As a father and friend, he was willing to share these expert skills, and he enjoyed a computer related challenge. Time spent with family was always special to him.
The family will receive friends at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 1701 Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
It would make the Senowitz family happy if you would give your loved ones a special hug in Jerry's memory or donate to a .
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019