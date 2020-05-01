Jerome Puryear
Jerome H Puryear

April 22, 1940-April 10, 2020

Angier

Jerome Puryear passed away unexpectedly April 10, 2020, at home.

He was a huge NC State, NY Yankees, Washington Redskins & Nascar fan. Jerome loved his red Chevrolet Truck, he enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, trips to the mountains and spending time with his family.

Jerome was a retired Meat Manager with Food Lion, and still worked with Carlie C's in Raleigh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia & Jeff Puryear, sister, Gerald Hunter, and his son, Greg Puryear.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Mills of Angier, Brothers, Bradford & wife Gloria, of Knightdale, Ronald of Virginia, sister, Ann McCann of Knightdale. Daughters, Donna Puryear of Clayton, Lori & husband Jay Hicks of Angier. 1 granddaughter, Jessica Clark. 4 grandsons, Eric Clark, Dylan Boylan, Jacob Hicks, Chris Boylan & (Jackie). 2 great granddaughters, Brooklynn Clark & Presley Boylan, Extended family, Tim Boylan & Rusty Fox.

Published in The News and Observer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
