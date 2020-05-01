Jerome H Puryear



April 22, 1940-April 10, 2020



Angier



Jerome Puryear passed away unexpectedly April 10, 2020, at home.



He was a huge NC State, NY Yankees, Washington Redskins & Nascar fan. Jerome loved his red Chevrolet Truck, he enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, trips to the mountains and spending time with his family.



Jerome was a retired Meat Manager with Food Lion, and still worked with Carlie C's in Raleigh.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia & Jeff Puryear, sister, Gerald Hunter, and his son, Greg Puryear.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Mills of Angier, Brothers, Bradford & wife Gloria, of Knightdale, Ronald of Virginia, sister, Ann McCann of Knightdale. Daughters, Donna Puryear of Clayton, Lori & husband Jay Hicks of Angier. 1 granddaughter, Jessica Clark. 4 grandsons, Eric Clark, Dylan Boylan, Jacob Hicks, Chris Boylan & (Jackie). 2 great granddaughters, Brooklynn Clark & Presley Boylan, Extended family, Tim Boylan & Rusty Fox.



