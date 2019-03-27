Jerri Walston Ihrie



March 19, 1938 – March 26, 2019



Wilson



Jerri Walston Ihrie, 81, of Wilson, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born on March 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James D. Walston and Mary H. Walston of Wilson.



Jerri is survived by her daughters, Dawn Flowers of Rocky Mount, Mitsn Cannon and husband, Mark of Wilson, Edwina Kyle and husband, Jim of Fayetteville; grandchildren Meredith Bowen and husband, Mike of Concord, Lauren Scarboro and husband, Chad of Charlotte, Julie Davis of Charlotte, Drew Williams of Rocky Mount, Blythe Williams and fiancé, Justin Teachey of Charleston, South Carolina, Sara Middleton and husband, Matt of Raleigh, and Anne Lea and husband, Crandell of Raleigh; eight great-grandchildren, Laura Ann and Max Bowen, Davis and Kate Scarboro, William and Kyle Middleton, and Gates and Stuart Lea; her sister, Janet W. Wilkinson of Kenly and her brother, Carson Walston and wife, Jeanette of Wilmington.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Edward Calvert Ihrie; parents, James and Mary Walston; sister, Jo-Ann W. Boyette and brothers, Selby Walston and James Walston.



Jerri enjoyed spending time with her family and especially with her great-grandchildren. It brought her much happiness to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren having fun during their annual family beach trip.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 207 Tarboro Street N., Wilson. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson.



Special thanks to "the girls" of Amada Senior Care for the loving care provided to Jerri over the past few months.



Flowers are welcome, or memorials in Jerri's memory may be made to Amada Senior Care, 3701 Sunset Avenue Suite B, Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804 or Amedisys Hospice, 220 New Fidelity Court, Garner, North Carolina 27529.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019