Jerrie Williams
August 12, 1960 - January 24, 2020
Youngsville
Jerrie Marie Williams, 59 of Youngsville, NC passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Rex Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 1, 2020, a celebration gathering from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 South Wilmington St, Raleigh NC 27603. A Memorial Service will follow 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020