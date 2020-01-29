Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Jerrie Williams


1960 - 2020
Jerrie Williams

August 12, 1960 - January 24, 2020

Youngsville

Jerrie Marie Williams, 59 of Youngsville, NC passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Rex Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 1, 2020, a celebration gathering from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 South Wilmington St, Raleigh NC 27603. A Memorial Service will follow 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
