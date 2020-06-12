Jerry Brown

Jerry Clifton Brown, M.D.
Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Jerry Clifton Brown, 87, of Jersey City, NJ, died peacefully on May 15, 2020 at Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit at St Joseph's Wayne Hospital in Wayne, NJ after declining health and a short illness.
Born in Rich Square, NC, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Clifton Brown and Myrtle Bunch Brown of Rich Square, NC; sisters, Judith Chappell of Rich Square, NC and Sarah Edith Burden of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Robert Wilson Brown of Ahoskie, NC; infant brother, W. C. Brown of Rich Square, NC; nephew, Dr. Robert F. Brown of Ahoskie, NC; and a dear, much loved and cherished daughter, Alexandra Juliana Brown of Seattle, Washington. Dr. Brown is survived by a devoted and loving daughter, Gwendolyn Myrtle Brown of San Francisco, CA and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dr. Brown graduated from Rich Square High School in 1950 where he played football and was an excellent student. He attended North Carolina State University then transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1955. He graduated from UNC medical school on June 1, 1959. Dr. Brown completed his residency at South Side Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA followed by many years of study in neurological surgery in preparation for his life-long practice of medicine in the New York City area.
Dr. Brown travelled the world, spoke a myriad of languages, and his love of science, mathematics, the arts, reading, research and his family was infectious. An accomplished pianist, he enjoyed playing classical music and also played the big band sounds in orchestras on the east coast in his youth. May his many gifts to the world, including his generosity and his kind, compassionate and common sense approach to medicine, live on as his legacy through his family and the many lives he touched. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. A celebration of life and memorial are pending.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.