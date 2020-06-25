Jerry Clinton Layton
Clayton
Jerry Clinton Layton went to the loving embrace of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Jerry passed peacefully and unexpectedly surrounded by his wife and children. Jerry was born November 14, 1951, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC to his parents Fred and Faye Layton. He graduated from Garner Senior High School and went on to North Carolina State University earning a Bachelor's Degree of Textile Engineering, in 1973. In 1985 Jerry started his business, Layton's Produce Company, where he and his wife worked for over 20 years. Later his sons would take over the business as he was called to ministry. Upon this calling at the age of 50, Jerry entered Campbell University Divinity School in Buies Creek and earned a Master's of Divinity in May 2005. During his time in Divinity School, Jerry worked as a Chaplain at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh with so much love and compassion meeting the needs of all he encountered and sharing his love for the Lord. He so much enjoyed serving Christ in this field and capacity. When he finished his time as a Chaplain at Wake Medical Center he became a Chaplain for Hospice of Wake County. His love and service for the Lord continued as he became the Community Mission's Minister for New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. There he would join the ministry staff in which his wife, Faith was the Minister of Children. Jerry and Faith were ordained together to the Gospel of Ministry in October 2005. Jerry's love for people and the surrounding community of New Hope Baptist Church was special, bringing a smile and giving kind words of encouragement to all he met. His love and service for the Lord continued and grew over the years. Jerry's service became hands on as he would engage in the mission field. He and his wife traveled in March 2000 to South Africa to meet the spiritual needs of the beautiful people there. It was in South Africa where Jerry clearly heard the call to Ministry. He traveled with a team of Campbell University Divinity colleagues meeting the spiritual and physical needs of the wonderful people of Ukraine. His love for missions continued as he and his wife would lead mission teams to Florida, Pennsylvania, Alaska, North Carolina and Hawaii. Jerry was at his finest when he was on the mission field. He was excited to be where God had called him and would share his love for his Lord and Savior to all. Jerry loved all sports but especially NCSU Wolfpack football and baseball and played and enjoyed men's softball in his earlier years. He enjoyed watching The Andy Griffith show, reading, loved all movies and spending time with his wife, children and especially his 13 grandchildren. His love for sports and watching his grandchildren play various sports gave him so much joy. He was loved by all who knew him because of his infectious sense of humor and warm personality.
Words from his son, Eric:
Daddy and I shared a love for several things. We loved old country music, we loved books, we loved our Wolfpack, and we loved our family. He taught me how to hold a bat, how to bait a hook, and how to wash a car. Daddy taught me about sacrifice. He taught me how to love, but most of all, he taught me that a father will do whatever it takes to make sure his family is loved and cared for. Thank you, Daddy. You were an angel on Earth and I can't imagine how bright your halo now shines.
Words from his son, Jeff:
My mom, Faith, met Jerry when I was 6 years old. For almost 38 years, he taught me by his example to be the business man, husband and father I am today. Most importantly, he demonstrated how to be a Christian father and husband throughout my childhood and adult life. For that I am forever grateful. Until we meet again, Jerry, I love you. Romans 14:8 – If we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.
Words from his daughter, Christi:
People often tell me I am just like my Daddy. He and I always took that as a compliment! We shared a very special bond that not many understood, but could feel the minute they saw us together. He was my first phone call for many things…good news, bad news, advice, and telling jokes. He was my movie theater date. He called me "pumpkin" and never let me leave him without telling me how much he loved me. Thank you, Daddy, for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for giving me the best parts of you. I will continue to make you proud and honor you each day of my life.
Words from his daughter, Julie:
I was blessed to be raised by Jerry. He worked hard to provide for us, and he showed me the example of a strong Christian man who loved the Lord and loved his family. He gave my mom love and happiness that she so deserved, he gave me another brother and a sister who is my best friend, and he gave me the love and care of a father who always put his children and family first. I knew he was always there for me no matter what. I will miss the sound of his voice and his way with words. He was truly a gift to me. I love you and will miss you dearly, Jerry.
Jerry is survived by his adored wife of 35 years, Faith; his son, Eric Layton and wife Laurie; son, Jeff Pollard and wife Leslie; daughter, Christi Phillippie and husband Bryan; and daughter, Julie Maurizzio and husband Vinnie. His beautiful, loving 13 grandchildren, Jakob, Parker, Bennett, Davis, Luke, Jack, Joshua, Mandi, Morgan, Sophia, Sam, Hattie and Miles. He is also survived by a special cousin, Teresa Perry, who was raised by his parents. Jerry's extended family was very special to him. He was an only child, but felt his cousins were his brothers and sisters. He loved them dearly.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Faye Layton and grandmother "Memmie."
The immediate family will have a private viewing. Jerry will lay in state for friends and family to visit on Sunday, June 28, 1-6pm or Monday, June 29, 8am-5pm at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service in Knightdale.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at Zebulon Baptist Church 1:00pm, with a live stream available for all on Zebulon Baptist Church Facebook page.
A private graveside service will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Clayton, NC.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be planned at a later date for all to gather safely.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his beloved church Zebulon Baptist Church at P.O. Box 366, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.