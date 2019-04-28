Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 1701 East Millbrook Road Raleigh , NC 27609 (919) 876-6900 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM North Ridge Country Club Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Walker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Dean Walker

June 10, 1937 - April 19, 2019



Wake Forest



Surrounded by his family, Jerry Dean Walker of Wake Forest died peacefully on April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Rymer-Walker, father Daniel Williford Walker and his brother James William Walker. Survivors include his wife Patricia Ann; daughter Andrea and her fiancée John Harris; son Gregory and daughter-in-law Diane, granddaughter Eva Ann, and many nieces and nephews.



Jerry Walker was born in Ware, Illinois and grew up on a large farm on the banks of the Mississippi River. Attending local schools, his education began in a one-room schoolhouse. A story-teller and jokester, he loved to exaggerate how he attended kindergarten for three years, his mother having sent him to school at the tender age of three with his brother, two years his senior.



Always humble, Jerry was a natural leader and an accomplished athlete, serving as captain of his high school basketball team, where he gained all-state distinction, and captain and quarterback of the football team. However, his favorite sport was baseball, for which he was scouted by the St. Louis Cardinals. A homecoming king, he later married the love of his life, the homecoming queen.



Having started college as a math major, Jerry ultimately graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla with a degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduating, he was recruited by Union Carbide Corporation, where he enjoyed a productive 36-year career spanning three continents, three languages and 13 moves with his family.



With a work ethic acquired on the farm and an affable manner, he rose through the ranks of the corporation, which included varied international assignments in Brazil, Switzerland and France. Within its Carbon Products Division, his initial assignment was in Fostoria, Ohio, where he served as a plant engineer.



At the age of 33, Jerry accepted a transfer to Salvador, Bahia, Brazil to manage a 300-employee, carbon-electrode manufacturing facility. Here he met both the challenge of learning Portuguese and of restructuring an underperforming facility. He made many friends among the Bahians, and here learned to appreciate the sport of soccer. Having completed his assignment, he was promoted to a corporate position as managing director of Union Carbide's Brazilian operations in Rio de Janeiro. When not working, Jerry enjoyed time with his family on Ipanema Beach, one block from his home, and golfing at Itahanga Golf Club.



After accomplishing the corporation's objectives in Brazil, he was again promoted, this time to the company's world headquarters in New York City. Residing in Ridgefield, Connecticut, he endured the rigor of a daily commute into the city so that his family could enjoy a suburban lifestyle. He was later promoted to vice president of the division.



One day, returning home from work, he asked his wife if she would be interested in transferring overseas yet again. But before he could finish his words, his wife answered "yes!", and thus began his next assignment in Geneva, Switzerland. Never a linguist, Jerry once again faced learning a new language, French.



Completing the assignment in Geneva, Jerry returned to corporate headquarters in the United States. A mere nine months later, he found himself traveling "back across the pond" for an assignment in Paris, France, where he served as general manager of European operations. Fortunately, no new languages were involved.



His assignments in Europe provided wonderful opportunities to travel extensively, both for work and pleasure. He enjoyed traveling and learning the diverse cultures and histories of the regions, sampling their culinary treasures and wines, and hiking and skiing in the Alps.



Retiring from corporate life, Jerry and his wife moved to Wake Forest in December 1994, where he resided for the remainder of his life. Although worldly, Jerry was an Illinois farm boy at heart who enjoyed taking care of his Neuse Riverfront property, which somewhat reminded him of his childhood home on the Mississippi. An avid gardener, he enjoyed the many days spent on his property and fabricated any excuse to ride his John Deere "tractor." He was passionate about Duke University sports, never missing one of their basketball games.



Though having no formal training, Jerry was a natural golfer and enjoyed the time spent with his buddies on the courses at North Ridge Country Club. With his easy, even-tempered manner, he was never bothered by the outcome of a golf game.



A dog-lover since childhood, Jerry's life was never without dogs, most recently Beau and Belle, rescues from Saving Grace in Wake Forest.



Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life service for Jerry which will be held from 1-3PM on Wednesday May 8th at North Ridge Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to: Saving Grace Animals for Adoption (website: savinggracenc.org), P.O. Box 1649, Wake Forest, NC 27588. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019